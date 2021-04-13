UK's Greensill lobbying inquiry will answer questions - PM

UK's Greensill lobbying inquiry will answer questions - PMReuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:11 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an inquiry into failed company Greensill Capital would answer questions about supply chain finance and lobbying attempts by former Prime Minister David Cameron.
"I think people have just got questions that they need to satisfy themselves, including me, about how this supply chain finance stuff is going to work," Johnson told UK media on Tuesday.
Asked what he made of the behaviour of his former boss Cameron, Johnson said: "That's a matter for Nigel," referring to Nigel Boardman, who will lead the investigation into Greensill.
