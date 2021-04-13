Rishikesh: Days after testing positive for COVID-19, Akhada Parishad president shifted to AIIMS

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, an official said on Tuesday.

Giri was shifted to the emergency ward of AIIMS from a private nursing home in Haridwar on Monday night, the hospital official said.

Doctors attending to Giri said he is diabetic and suffering from fever and cough.

His treatment has been started and he is stable, they said.

Shortly before Giri tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and several state government officials had met him in Haridwar.

