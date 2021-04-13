Left Menu

Merkel stays out of battle over who runs for German leader

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she will stay out of a battle in her center-right bloc over who should be its candidate to succeed her, while the two rival contenders prepared to take their case to lawmakers.Armin Laschet, leader of Merkels Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, the leader of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, officially threw their hats in the ring on Sunday after months of shadow-boxing.Germanys parliamentary election on Sept.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 17:43 IST
Merkel stays out of battle over who runs for German leader

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she will stay out of a battle in her center-right bloc over who should be its candidate to succeed her, while the two rival contenders prepared to take their case to lawmakers.

Armin Laschet, leader of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, and Markus Soeder, the leader of its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, officially threw their hats in the ring on Sunday after months of shadow-boxing.

Germany's parliamentary election on Sept. 26 will determine who succeeds Merkel, who isn't seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.

Laschet and Soeder are the governors of Germany's two most populous states, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria respectively. Soeder has much better poll ratings, but Laschet is the recently elected leader of by far the bigger party.

On Monday, Laschet rallied the CDU leadership behind his bid and called for a quick decision. But Soeder resisted pressure to resolve the matter immediately and said it needs to be discussed with people beyond senior party officials, pointing to his superior poll ratings.

Soeder hopes for support from CDU lawmakers who worry about their own chances of re-election. Laschet and Soeder decided to attend a regular meeting Tuesday of the two parties' joint parliamentary group in Berlin, Germany's dpa news agency reported. It wasn't clear whether and how that would move things forward; while both men have vowed to reach an agreement on who should run, they haven't agreed on a procedure.

Merkel, asked Tuesday whether she was worried that the pair's rivalry could damage the Union bloc and even lead to it losing the chancellery, made clear that she has no intention of intervening.

“I wanted, want to and will stay out of it,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Ek Villain Returns' team to kick-start second schedule in Goa

After wrapping up the first schedule of Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai recently, the makers are all set for the second schedule. While the first schedule was shot extensively across multiple locations in Mumbai, the second schedule will go on...

Triangular contest in Bengal; there is strong undercurrent against TMC, BJP: Cong's Hariprasad

A triangular contest is playing out in the West Bengal Assembly polls and the results will spring a surprise with a strong undercurrent against both the TMC and the BJP and in favour of the Left-Congress-ISF alliance, senior Congress leader...

COVID 2nd wave: E-commerce firms step up efforts to protect associates, ensure deliveries

With night curfews and weekend lockdowns driving bigger orders for e-commerce companies, these online platforms are stepping up efforts to protect their associates, including delivery staff, and ensure safe delivery of orders to customers. ...

Dislodged ship held in Suez Canal as compensation talks continue

A ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week in March has not been given clearance to leave the waterway as discussions continue over a compensation claim made to the vessels owner Shoei Kisen, an official from the Japanese company ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021