Maha trying its best to augment medical oxygen: minister

Maha trying its best to augment medical oxygen: ministerPTI | Thane | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:10 IST
The Maharashtra government is exploring various ways to tide over the shortage of medical oxygen which is in high demand due to the huge rise in COVID-19 cases, state minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday.
He said the Jamnagar plant of Reliance has agreed to supply additional 100 metric tonnes of oxygen to Maharashtra following a request made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The minister proposed to officials that tankers of Nitrogen could be used for transporting oxygen and that oxygen tankers be protected by the police, a release said.
