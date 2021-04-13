ECI issues notice to TMC leader for "dreadful game will be played" remark

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday showcaused the Trinamool Congress' Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for his comment that a ''dreadful game will be played'' in the ongoing elections in the state, an official said.

The ECI issued a show cause notice to Mondal after receiving a complaint from the BJP accusing him of trying to incite violence after he said ''Bhayankar khela hobe (dreadful game will be played)'' at an election meeting.

Mondal was asked to reply to the ECI by 11 pm on Tuesday, he said.

Polling will be held in Birbhum district in the eighth and last phase on April 29.

