Left Menu

Turkish foreign minister says new period starting in Egypt ties - NTV

"A new period is beginning," NTV reported Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying of ties with Egypt. Asked about possible ambassadorial appointments, Cavusoglu said: "We have not discussed (that) yet.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:42 IST
Turkish foreign minister says new period starting in Egypt ties - NTV
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Turkey's foreign minister said a new period was beginning in Ankara's ties with Egypt with senior officials from the two countries set to hold talks, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday. Last month Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wanted further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Ankara.

A thaw in ties between the regional powers could have repercussions around the Mediterranean. They have backed rival sides in the war in Libya and sealed conflicting maritime deals with other coastal states. "A new period is beginning," NTV reported Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying of ties with Egypt.

Asked about possible ambassadorial appointments, Cavusoglu said: "We have not discussed (that) yet. There will be a meeting at the level of deputy ministers and diplomats. It will come onto the agenda there. A date is not clear yet." "After that, we will meet. The details of this will be discussed there," he said, raising the prospect of mutual visits.

Cavusoglu and his Egyptian counterpart spoke by phone on Saturday and exchanged good wishes over the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, their first direct contact since the diplomatic push began. Cairo has said Turkey's actions "must show alignment with Egyptian principles" to normalize ties. Last month, Ankara asked Egyptian opposition TV channels operating in Turkey to moderate criticism of Cairo, in the first concrete step to ease tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling recovers ground, hits one-week high vs. dollar

Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering some ground after a brief dip the previous day following news the Bank of Englands chief economist resigned.The pound dipped on Tuesday afternoon, hitting a six-week l...

Oberoi Group inks pact with EESL to further sustainability initiatives

The Oberoi Group has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with state-run EESL to further its sustainability initiatives. With the aim to augment its sustainability initiatives, The Oberoi Group has signed an MoU with Energy Efficiency Pr...

AstraZeneca, mining stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Tesco caps gains

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight mining stocks and shares of AstraZeneca, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20 drop in full-year pretax profit.The bl...

AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL achieves highest-ever turnover of over Rs 160 crore

With its products attracting more buyers, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited IMPCL, the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH, has recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 164 crore in 2020-21.The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021