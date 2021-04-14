Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party seeks to form

Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party seeks to formReuters | Sofia | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:05 IST
Bulgaria's long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he would not be a candidate to lead a government that his centre-right GERB party will try to form after winning the most seats in an April 4 election.
Borissov said he would propose a candidate with a clear European and NATO orientation for prime minister, but he declined to name a candidate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
