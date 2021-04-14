Left Menu

Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will not lead new govt his party seeks to form

Updated: 14-04-2021 14:17 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Bulgaria's long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he would not be a candidate to lead a government that his centre-right GERB party will try to form after winning the most seats in an April 4 election.

Borissov said he would propose a candidate with a clear European and NATO orientation for prime minister, but he declined to name a candidate.

