Bulgaria's GERB party will nominate ex-foreign minister for PM candidate

Bulgaria's GERB party will nominate ex-foreign minister for PM candidateReuters | Sofia | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:10 IST
Long-serving Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday his GERB party will nominate ex-foreign minister Daniel Mitov to lead the government it will try to form after the April 4 election.
"I am choosing Daniel Mitov, because I want very clearly to underline our pro-European and pro-NATO position," Borissov told GERB lawmakers in a live streaming on his Facebook page.
Borissov, who has dominated the Balkan country's politics since 2009, said he would also quit his seat as a lawmaker in the new parliament to focus on his centre-right party.
