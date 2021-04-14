Left Menu

Biden, Garland vow economic and justice reforms to benefit Black Americans

The Justice Department's civil rights division "will work hard to ensure accountability for law enforcement misconduct," Garland said. After the fatal police shooting of a Black man named Duante Wright in Minnesota on Sunday, the Democratic president - elected with strong support from Black voters - faces renewed pressure to live up to campaign promises to reform policing.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:07 IST
Biden, Garland vow economic and justice reforms to benefit Black Americans

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday promised U.S. economic and criminal justice reforms that would benefit Black communities at a conference organized by activist Al Sharpton.

It is high time to respond to a "cry for justice 400 years in the making," Biden said in videotaped remarks to civil rights organizers and activists, referring to the beginning of slavery on the continent in the 17th century. Garland, the top U.S. law enforcement official, spoke about reforming the criminal justice system, cracking down on police misconduct and ending mass incarceration and federal use of private prisons. The Justice Department's civil rights division "will work hard to ensure accountability for law enforcement misconduct," Garland said.

After the fatal police shooting of a Black man named Duante Wright in Minnesota on Sunday, the Democratic president - elected with strong support from Black voters - faces renewed pressure to live up to campaign promises to reform policing. Biden, speaking a day earlier before meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus, referred to what he called the "God awful shooting" of Wright and said every part of his administration is focused on improved equity.

Kristen Clarke, Biden's nominee to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division, fended off attacks by Republicans during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, saying she does not support defunding the police while promising to find common ground with law enforcement. The department will "prioritize investigating whether government agencies are engaging in patterns or practices that deprive individuals of their federal or constitutional rights," Garland said. It also will direct funds to police to departments nationwide to promote "policing policies that benefit communities and enhance trust," Garland added.

He said his department will also revamp criminal charging policies to make sentences proportional to the crime, and look anew at an existing law with provisions for sentencing reforms. Biden told the conference that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan passed by Congress is projected to cut poverty in the Black community by 37%. He also touted provisions in his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal to replace every lead drinking water pipe in the country and deliver high-speed internet to every American home.

"We have so much work to do, from criminal justice to police reform to addressing health disparities to voting rights, but I know that together we're going to continue to make extraordinary progress," Biden told the largely online annual convention of the National Action Network. Biden also renewed his criticism of efforts by Republican-controlled legislatures in many states to pursue restrictive voting policies as "un-American" and a "backsliding into the days of Jim Crow," referring to laws put in place in Southern states in the decades after the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War to legalize racial segregation and disenfranchise Black citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATO forces to start Afghanistan withdrawal by May 1

NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that allies agreed to start the withdrawal of its forces in Afghanistan by May 1.NATOs 30 allies said Allies have determined that we will start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1...

Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasnt deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that...

Biden pledged police reform, but asking Congress to act first

Nearly a year after President Joe Biden called for real action on police brutality as part of a pledge to fix U.S. racial inequality, he is coming up against the limits of presidential power. The White House shelved a proposed police oversi...

Biden, Ghani discusses continued U.S. commitment to Afghanistan -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday and the two expressed continued commitment to a strong bilateral partnership after the departure of U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan, the White House said.Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021