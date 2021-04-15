BJP leader targets Odisha chief secretary for Balasore package

Left Menu

15-04-2021
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra Wednesday took a swipe at Odisha Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra over his visit to Balasore ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcing a development package for the coastal town on Tuesday.

Patnaik on Tuesday announced a Rs 155 crore developmental package for Balasore Municipality area, barely hours after a team of senior officers comprising the chief secretary, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar made an assessment of the basic requirements for the all-round development of Balasore town.

The BJP spokesperson also cautioned the chief secretary by saying: ''After our state BJP president's allegation, you came in a very political colour to politically influence the by-election. It is a matter of grave concern.

Suresh Babu, this is not expected from you. You are tied with the Constitution of India and not with the ruling party.'' Patra in another tweet also said: ''Suresh Ji, you are a senior Odia administrative officer. You visited Balasore...

When CM @Naveen_Odisha announced to take responsibility of poll bound Pipili AC, coinciding with that you came with a package for Balasore whr by-poll was held in recent past.'' He also said that you (CS) went to Balasore. What about Bijepur, Patkura and Tirtol where CM had made similar announcements of taking personal care. Whether CM remembers these too, he asked.

Patra said this referring to the chief ministers announcement of Rs 155 crore developmental package for Balasore where a by-poll was held in November last year.

Patnaik announced the package only some days before the by-poll in Pipili where he too pledged before the people to take personal care of Pipili Delang area.

BJD's Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra retorted quickly to reply to Sambit Patra. ''Why are you against the development of Balasore. Are you anti-Balasore? Have you consulted Hon'ble Minister and Balasore MP @pcsarangi Shri Pratap Sarangi before making such Tweets?,'' the BJD spokesperson wrote in his twitter post.

