Bengal polls: Mamata holds roadshow in Kolkata, greets people on Bengali New Year

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a roadshow here as she sought to bolster the ruling TMC's campaign in the ongoing assembly elections, and wished people peace and prosperity on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

Accompanied by yesteryear Bollywood icon and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with security personnel pushing her wheelchair.

TMC supremo led the 4-km roadshow from Alochhaya cinema hall in the Beleghata area of the city to Bowbazar and waved at enthusiastic people who gathered along the road.

Thousands of party supporters took part in the rally and shouted slogans - ''Didi tumi egiye cholo amra tomar sange achhi'' (Didi, you go ahead, we are with you), ''Dangabaz BJP dur hoto'' (Down with rioter BJP) and ''khela habe'' (Game will happen).

She was also accompanied by TMC candidate from Belaghata Paresh Paul and party's nominee from Chowrangee seat Nayna Bandyopadhyay.

Addressing a gathering after the hour-long march, Banerjee wished people peace, happiness and prosperity on the occasion of 'Bangla Nabobarsho' and urged them to vote for the TMC.

Bachchan said, ''We do not want Paribarton (change) in Bengal. Please re-elect Didi and help her carry on the development work to take the state to new heights.'' The Samajwadi Party MP, who has been campaigning for TMC candidates and taking part in roadshows for over a week, also greeted people on the occasion of Bengali New year.

''Khela habe. Didi is playing the game even with her injured leg,'' Bachchan, who shares a rapport with the TMC supremo for years and had earlier attended the inauguration programmes of the Kolkata International Film Festival, said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee shared a famous poem of Rabindranath Tagore on Twitter, while conveying her wishes on Bengali New Year.

''May Bengali year 1428 be spent with safety, joy and peace,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)