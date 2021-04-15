Left Menu

Yechury hits out at govt over arrangements at Bhainsakund cremation site in UP

The truth is scaling these walls, Yechury said in a tweet.The Left party, in a statement, also lashed out at the government and demanded immediate steps to contain the growing number of deaths due to the infection and overcome shortages in health facilities.The Central Government cannot abstain from its responsibility by blaming the people for not following the protocol, or, shifting the blame on to the state governments.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday hit out at the government over reports that tin sheets are being set up as a cover to prevent people from taking pictures at Bhainsakund cremation site in Uttar Pradesh.

His comments come after videos and pictures of burning pyres of ‘COVID 19 victims’ at Bhainsakund created a furore.

“First, a wall to cover slums in Ahmedabad for Namaste Trump and now this to try and cover up for sending people to their death. The truth is scaling these walls,” Yechury said in a tweet.

The Left party, in a statement, also lashed out at the government and demanded immediate steps to contain the growing number of deaths due to the infection and overcome shortages in health facilities.

“The Central Government cannot abstain from its responsibility by blaming the people for not following the protocol, or, shifting the blame on to the state governments. It must immediately ban mass congregations of all hues; strictly regulate implementation of protocol in election meetings; organise special trains for free passage of all migrant workers to their homes; release extra resources and all funds collected in the PM Cares to augment health facilities; and intensify mass vaccination on an urgent basis,” the statement said.

The party also urged the government to provide relief to people by immediate direct cash transfers of Rs 7,500 per month, free distribution of food grains to all needy, and vastly expand the MNREGA programme.

An urban guarantee programme should also be started at the earliest, it said.

Commenting on the pictures and videos of the burning pyres, Yechury said the visuals were “distressing”.

“It is a steep price we have to pay for the self-seeking glory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s total callousness and inefficiency. Unacceptable. UP BJP government’s abdication of responsibility is criminal,” he said.

India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14 lakh-mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

