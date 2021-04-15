U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says does not support bill to expand the Supreme Court

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says does not support bill to expand the Supreme CourtReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 20:48 IST
U.S. House of Representative Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she does not support proposed legislation to add seats to the U.S. Supreme Court and favors President Joe Biden's approach of having a bipartisan commission study potential court reforms.
