Biden, South Korea's Moon to meet in late May -Seoul statement

Biden, South Korea's Moon to meet in late May -Seoul statementReuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:01 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in in a summit in late May, a statement from Moon's office said on Friday.
The two leaders will discuss ways to develop the strong bilateral alliance between their countries and close cooperation to "achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace" on the Korean peninsula, the statement from Moon's spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
The statement comes one day before Biden is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Washington.
