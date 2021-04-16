Left Menu

S.Korea's Moon replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat

In a sweeping reshuffle, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced the prime minister and six other cabinet members in a bid to revive his party, after devastating local election defeats, and his policy agenda. Moon named Kim Boo-kyum, a former interior minister and four-term lawmaker, to succeed Chung Sye-Kyun as prime minister, while nominated new ministers of land, industry, fisheries, labor, and science and technology.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-04-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 11:30 IST
S.Korea's Moon replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

In a sweeping reshuffle, South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced the prime minister and six other cabinet members in a bid to revive his party, after devastating local election defeats, and his policy agenda.

Moon named Kim Boo-kyum, a former interior minister and four-term lawmaker, to succeed Chung Sye-Kyun as prime minister, while nominated new ministers of land, industry, fisheries, labour, and science and technology. All six candidates are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings, although lawmakers don't have the power to block the appointment if the president presses ahead with a formal appointment.

The reshuffle came about a week after Moon's leading Democratic Party suffered crushing losses in special elections for key mayoral posts amid political scandals and economic policy blunders. With the elections seen as a litmus test for political shifts ahead of the March 9, 2022, presidential election, the ruling party's defeat signalled a rough ride for Moon's policy agenda, including stopping runaway home prices and reforming powerful the prosecution system.

Moon's single five-year term ends in 2022. New prime minister Kim, who served as mayor of the southeastern metropolitan city of Daegu, could play a key role in bridging political strife and steering anti-virus efforts, Moon's chief of staff You Young-min said.

"He's a reformist and dedicated to national unity, and he also had the experience of handling disasters and social crises," You told a briefing. Senior finance official Noh Hyeong-ouk will replace Byeon Chang-heum as the land minister who resigned amid allegations that employees at a state-run property developer used insider information to profit from city development projects.

The scandal added fuel to public uproar over skyrocketing apartment prices, which surged 28% since early 2020, KB Kookmin Bank data shows. Moon Sung-wook, nominated as the new industry minister, is a ministry insider who had worked for years shaping Korea's corporate policy.

He faces the task of carrying out Moon's efforts to drum up corporate investment and create jobs, and bolster cooperation between chips and auto sectors to localise auto chip production amid global shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana AICC incharge convinces Hanumantha Rao to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike on fourth day

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called off his indefinite hunger strike on the fourth day on Thursday after the All India Congress Committee AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore convinced Rao to withdraw his fast. Rao went on an...

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.It said Yusuff ...

Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflixs Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift. According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ense...

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021