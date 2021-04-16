Left Menu

Renowned doctor Kakarla Subba Rao no more

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 13:54 IST
Noted doctor Kakarla Subba Rao died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for age related ailments, family sources said.

Born in 1925, Subba Rao was conferred the Padma Shree in 2000 for rendering services in the medical field.

He also served as director of the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of Dr Subba Rao.

Recalling Dr Subba Rao's services in the field of medicine, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in a statement said his contribution to NIMS as director is worth mentioning.

The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.PTI GDK BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

