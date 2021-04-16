Ukraine's Zelenskiy ready for four-way peace talks that include Russia

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he was ready to hold four-way talks that included Russian President Vladimir Putin to calm relations after a buildup of Russian troops along their shared border.

Zelenskiy, on a visit to Paris, said he thought peace talks were possible and that a separate meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Putin could help solve some issues.

Zelenskiy was speaking after holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

