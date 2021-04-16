All-party meeting called by CM to discuss COVID situation in K'taka postponed

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 21:41 IST
The all-party meeting called by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on April 18 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state has been postponed, his office said on Friday, citing unavoidable reasons.

According to official sources, Yediyurappa testing positive for COVID-19 and his hospitalisation for the treatment is the reason behind the postponement.

The Chief Minister had invited floor leaders of both the legislative assembly and council for the meeting that was scheduled at 4 pm on Sunday at Vidhana Soudha.

It was widely expected that the government may announce some strict containment measures to control the COVID spike in the state after consulting leaders of the political parties.

