Urdu Bulletin: Clearing of Nirav Modi's extradition by UK, Sunday lockdown in UP highlighted

Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital reported that the UK government has signed an order for the extradition of fugitive Nirav Modi to India. Most publications also reported the news of Sunday lockdown in Uttar Pradesh and the announcement by the Central government that 100 new hospitals will have their own oxygen plant under PM-CARES Fund.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper prominently covered the news that 100 new hospitals will have their own oxygen plant under PM-CARES Fund and another 50,000 MT of medical oxygen will be imported in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. It also reported that the UK government has signed an order for extradition of Nirav Modi to India. The extradition order was signed on April 15. Modi was arrested in March 2019 in London and charged with money laundering and defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

It also carried a report that the Yogi Aditynath-led Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown across the state on every Sunday amid the surge of coronavirus cases in the state. To enforce the wearing of masks, the government also doubled the fine to Rs 1,000 for those caught without masks for the first time. The next time if the person is caught without a mask, the fine will be 10 times more. Inquilab: The publication highlighted that Election Commission has rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request of conducting the remaining phases of the ongoing Assembly elections in a single phase in the view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

It also reported that the UK government has signed an order for extradition of fugitive Nirav Modi to India. The newspaper reported that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has criticised the Union government's strategy of tackling the surge in Covid cases in country. (ANI)

