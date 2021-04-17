West Bengal: RSP candidate succumbs after COVID attack, EC adjourns polling at Jangipur

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday adjourned the polling at the Jangipur Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district scheduled for April 26 during the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections after the death of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi. Voting for the seventh phase of West Bengal Polls at 58 Jangipur Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad scheduled on April 26 stands adjourned due to the death of RSP candidate Pradip Kumar Nandi, said an EC official.

RSP leader Pradip Kumar Nandi died on Friday at a hospital in Murshidabad. Nandi, 73, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier his week. He was in home isolation initially but shifted to the hospital when his condition deteriorated on Thursday. In the Jangipur Assembly constituency, the TMC has fielded Jakir Hossain and BJP has fielded Sujit Das.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 6,910 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. West Bengal is undergoing an eight-phase Assembly election this time. The first four phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6, and April 10 respectively. The fifth phase of polling is underway on Saturday. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

