West Bengal polls: 69.40 pc voter turnout till 3.30 pm in Phase-V

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 69.40 per cent till 3.30 pm across 45 constituencies in six districts during the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:58 IST
Visuals from a polling booth in Bidhannagar (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 69.40 per cent till 3.30 pm across 45 constituencies in six districts during the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

The highest voter turnout till 3.30 pm was observed at the Rajganj Assembly constituency in the Jalpaiguri district with 80.32 per cent. Meanwhile, the lowest turnout was witnessed at the Kurseong Assembly constituency with 53.24 per cent. District-wise, Jalpaiguri recorded the highest voter turnout till 3.30 pm with 74.71 per cent.

There has been a minor scuffle between BJP and TMC supporters at Bidhannagar. "TMC goons stopped me here at Nayapatti. They are also stopping the voters when polling is underway," BJP candidate from Bidhannagar Sabyasachi Dutta told ANI.

On the other hand, TMC candidate Sujit Bose put the onus on BJP workers. "Two of our people were injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters at booth numbers 265 and 272. We have informed the election observer and police. The situation is normal now," TMC candidate from Bidhannagar Assembly constituency Sujit Bose told ANI.

Polling is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V. There are 15,789 polling stations designated for this phase. The security for this phase has been beefed up with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election.

The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22. (ANI)

