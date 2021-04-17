Udupi MLA seeks permission for religious programmes

Criticising the state governments decision to ban religious programmes due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat on Saturday said the restrictions will hurt the feelings of citizens of the district and neighbouring Dakshina Kannada.

Addressing reporters at Udupi, he said it is disappointing to note that while political meetings are being allowed, restrictions are imposed on religious programmes.

Bhat said the COVID-19 situation in Udupi was not so alarming as to clamp a night curfew and demanded that it be immediately withdrawn.

He said the authorities can take steps to ensure that people are wearing masks and avoid crowding.

Bhat said small traders who are just coming out of their miseries during the first lockdown cannot afford to bear the new restrictions.

Udupi district has so far managed the Covid situation in a commendable manner, he said.

Meanwhile in Dakshina Kannada, leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisations met district deputy commissioner K V Rajendra on Saturday, urging him to relax the restrictions on religious functions.

They also approached BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel MP with the request.

The leaders assured that if the programmes are allowed, the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed at the functions, VHP sources said.

