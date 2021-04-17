Left Menu

Tirupati LS bypoll: Opposition parties accuse YSRCP of bogus voting

Opposition parties on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP cadres from outside the constituency are taking part in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll as "fake voters".

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:52 IST
Tirupati LS bypoll: Opposition parties accuse YSRCP of bogus voting
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Opposition parties on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP cadres from outside the constituency are taking part in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll as "fake voters". However, the ruling party refuted these allegations stating that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is branding pilgrims on tour as fake voters.

BJP alleged that their polling agents are not allowed inside the polling centre, and some other persons have voted instead of them. BJP leaders like State president Somu Veerraju, AP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy, national leaders Sunil Deodhar, GVL Narasimha Rao and others have alleged that YSRCP leaders and workers brought hundreds of bogus voters from outside and polling the votes. "YSRCP is speaking of a thumping majority with lakhs of votes, as it is indulging in such undemocratic methods. The election commission should prevent such unruly behaviour. Ministers and ruling party MLAs are directly encouraging bogus voting. But police are turning a blind eye towards them. Election officials are unable to control them. So BJP demands repolling on Tirupati seat," a BJP leader said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Sailajanath also demanded to cancel the Tirupati LS bypoll. "Democracy is insulted with bogus votes. Thousands of people came from other places and cast bogus votes. Agents of opposition parties are thrown out of the polling stations. YSRCP is indulging in all sorts of irregularities in this election," he said.

TDP has complained to the Election Commission of India that a large number of outsiders have been brought in buses into the Tirupati for voting in favour of ruling YSRCP. Further, TDP alleged that YSRCP henchmen prevented TDP election agents from entering the booths in various places and added that Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his men are behind these irregularities.

A convention centre owned by the minister's brother is where these bogus voters are placed, the TDP alleged. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer to take effective measures. However, YSRCP denied all the allegations. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy accused the TDP of spreading false propaganda. He said that the YSRCP would complain to Election Commission against the conspiracies of TDP.

Polling for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat by-poll took place today. A total of 28 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MI score 150 for 5 against SRH

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians made 150 for 5 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 150 for 5 in 20 overs Quinton de Kock 40, Rohit Sharma 32, Kieron Pollard 35 not out Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2...

COVID-19: Pharma companies slash Remdesivir injection prices after govt intervention

Amid the shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the wake of spike in COVID-19 infections in the country, seven major pharmaceutical companies have reduced the maximum retail price MRP of the drug on the intervention of the Union gove...

3,593 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

A total of 3,593 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.An amount of over Rs 21.49 crore was awarded as compensation o...

Mamata blames 'outsider' goons for COVID-19 spread in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed bohiragoto outsiders goons for spreading COVID-19 in the state, adding that people from outside will now require an RT-PCR test to enter the state. Speaking at a public gathering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021