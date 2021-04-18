Left Menu

Extend cooperation to corona warriors in fight against COVID-19: J-K Lt Governor

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:42 IST
Expressing concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged people to follow standard operating procedures and cooperate with corona warriors in this fight against the contagion.

Sinha also said his administration is making efforts at various fronts to promote different models of online education and is taking appropriate steps in this matter.

''COVID cases are surging. Steps are being initiated to curb the virus spread. I urge the people to follow COVID SOPs and extend their cooperation with the Corona Warriors in this fight against the deadly virus,'' Sinha said on 'Awaam ki Awaaz' programme which went on air on all channels of All India Radio Jammu and Kashmir here.

He said vaccination drive is going on but any kind of laxity can prove fatal for the whole society.

''We should follow the mantra given by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to fight coronavirus -- Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi (yes to medicine, yes to caution),'' he said.

The L-G extended his deepest gratitude to the doctors, medical experts, scientists, police forces and other frontline warriors engaged in the fight against coronavirus.

He said the pandemic has affected education and now offline classrooms have been replaced by online ones.

''We are making efforts at various fronts to promote different models of online education and are taking appropriate steps,'' he said.

To a senior citizen's suggestion that the administration should expand the work being done on village-centric policies, Sinha maintained that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has devised a plan for sustainable and stable development of villages.

''The development of the villages will be decided by the villagers themselves. This year, funds allocated to panchayats has also been doubled. I hope all people will come together to formulate a people-centric development plan and work with full enthusiasm for the betterment of fellow citizens,'' the L-G said.

The new Industrial Development Scheme will take industries to the block level and will go a long way in providing employment opportunities to the youth in their own areas and in making villages self-sufficient, he added.

Referring to 'Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' to commemorate the 75th Independence Day, Sinha said, ''We should diligently carry out our duties with utmost dedication and take a pledge for the welfare of the society, the good of the country and the bright future of Jammu and Kashmir in this Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.'' PTI TAS NSD NSD

