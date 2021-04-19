Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields steady as market spotlight turns to ECB

"(ECB chief Christine) Lagarde should try and steer clear of the debate on the future of PEPP, to avoid showcasing divisions on the governing council," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING. "Too many displays of optimism are equally unadvisable, but the outlook has improved in the eurozone, if tentatively.” In early trade, most 10-year bond yields across the single-currency bloc were little changed on the day. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was steady at around -0.27%, seven basis points below almost one-year highs hit in late February but up 13 bps from six-week lows hit in March.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:59 IST
Euro zone bond yields steady as market spotlight turns to ECB
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone government bond yields were broadly steady on Monday, with markets largely on hold ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting. New supply, estimated at over 30 billion euros ($36 billion) this year and above the average for the year so far according to Commerzbank, could put some upward pressure on yields.

However, significant moves were likely to be limited ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting. The ECB has stepped up the pace of bond buying in its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme since the March meeting to contain a rise in borrowing costs that could derail the recovery.

The latest weekly bond-buying data are released later on Monday. Bond markets are watching what the ECB says and does closely amid some of the disagreement among policymakers over the future pace of bond purchases especially once recovery takes hold. "(ECB chief Christine) Lagarde should try and steer clear of the debate on the future of PEPP, to avoid showcasing divisions on the governing council," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"Too many displays of optimism are equally unadvisable, but the outlook has improved in the eurozone, if tentatively." In early trade, most 10-year bond yields across the single-currency bloc were little changed on the day.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was steady at around -0.27%, seven basis points below almost one-year highs hit in late February but up 13 bps from six-week lows hit in March. U.S. Treasury yields were a touch lower and further falls there were expected to push down euro area debt yields.

There was some focus on the race to be Germany's next leader. The Green party is expected on Monday to present its candidate for chancellor ahead of September's federal election.

"This is an important one to look out for, as the CDU/CSU's slump in the polls has put them only a few points ahead of the second-place Greens, so it's no longer implausible that the next German chancellor could come from the Greens," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said in a note, referring to the ruling Christian Democrats and the CSU sister party. With CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel stepping down after the election, pressure is mounting on the CDU/CSU bloc to agree on a candidate as its ratings wallow near a one-year low, hurt by the government's handling of COVID-19. ($1 = 0.8347 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Shock win over Nadal leaves Rublev with little time to rest

Andrey Rublev said he had accepted a wild card for Barcelona this week in the belief that his participation in the Monte Carlo Masters would come to a halt against Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals on Friday. But the exhausted Russian has no...

Denmark's health authority deems AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be given on voluntary basis - Ritzau

Denmarks health authority said it may be possible for people to choose to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if they wish, Ritzau news agency reported on Monday.Denmark last week became the first country to stop using AstraZenecas vaccin...

With folded hands, I urge EC to hold last three phases of polls on a single day or in two days amid COVID-19 surge: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

With folded hands, I urge EC to hold last three phases of polls on a single day or in two days amid COVID-19 surge Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee....

Amazon cancels 'Lord of the Rings' massively multiplayer online game

Amazon has announced that the companys video game division has cancelled its massively multiplayer online role-player based on The Lord of the Rings. As per Variety, while Amazon is shelling out a whopping USD 465 million for season one of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021