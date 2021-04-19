Left Menu

Promising change, Germany's Greens make first bid for chancellery

The co-leader of Germany's Greens, Annalena Baerbock, said on Monday she would run to become chancellor in September's elections, the first time the left-leaning party has sought the top job in its 40-year history.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:25 IST
Promising change, Germany's Greens make first bid for chancellery
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

The co-leader of Germany's Greens, Annalena Baerbock, said on Monday she would run to become chancellor in September's elections, the first time the left-leaning party has sought the top job in its 40-year history. Baerbock, a former champion trampolinist who has seen support for her party rise over the past year, said she would offer a "new start" and focus on investing in education, digital and green technologies.

Analysts said the chance of an outright win for the ecologist party was still a long shot - though the Greens have become a formidable force that has profited from voters' fatigue with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Baerbock's group still trails the conservatives by around five points in the polls, despite signs of divisions in the conservative camp that has ruled Germany for 16 years.

Baerbock, 40, sought to allay fears about her relative lack of experience. "Democracy lives off change. Yes, I was never a chancellor and never a minister," she told a news conference. "I stand for renewal. Another stand for the status quo." "We would like to lead this government - but since politics is not a wish-fulfillment exercise, it will be up to the voters to decide who will come out of this election with how much strength," she added.

Baerbock was nominated for the chancellorship by her party and formally presented on Monday by co-leader Robert Habeck - an orderly process that stood in contrast to public divisions among the conservatives. Armin Laschet, chairman of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Markus Soeder of their CSU Bavarian sister party, remained at loggerheads on Monday over which of them should lead their increasingly strained alliance.

ALLIANCES "While Laschet and Soeder are still fighting in the arena and the potential damage to the party could be great, the Greens have delivered a masterpiece of political professionalism," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

The Greens, who were born in 1980 out of the ecologist movement of the late 1960s and 1970s, govern the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a former conservative stronghold. A Forsa poll last week put support for the Greens on 23%, behind 27% for Merkel's alliance.

To lead a coalition government, the Greens could team up with the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD), which the Forsa poll showed to have 15% support, and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), at 9%. Another three-way tie-up could be with the SPD and the far-left Linke. In a more likely scenario, given the current numbers, the Greens could also join the government as a junior partner to Merkel's conservatives.

Finance Minister and SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz were quick to congratulate Baerbock on her candidacy, tweeting that he was "looking forward to an exciting and fair competition". A person close to Scholz, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Scholz and Baerbock had a good and professional relationship and their parties had many overlapping policy goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong questions PM Modi on poll rallies in West Bengal as coronavirus cases surge

With the country reeling under a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Congress on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing poll rallies in West Bengal while ignoring his responsibilities at the Centre. The party als...

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that the Startup India seed fund scheme would support domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at ...

EU's Borrell cites progress in Vienna nuclear talks

The European Unions top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday he saw a willingness to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, citing progress in talks in Vienna to bring the United States back to the accord.I think that there is real good wil...

KL Rahul urges fans to contribute to the cause of life-long spinal injury

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, has collaborated with Wings For Life, a foundation that works towards seeking a cure for people living with a life-long spinal injury. Taking to Twitter, Rahul share...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021