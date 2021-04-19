Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Man records own suicide act on video after blaming wife

PTI | Rudrapur | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:35 IST
A 26-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district while recording the act in a video, in which he has blamed his wife, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday, and Vikram is purportedly heard in the video saying his wife was responsible for the extreme step, Doraha police outpost in-charge Arvind Bahuguna said.

Vikram and his wife, Jyoti, married a year ago but due to some differences, she was staying at her parents' house, the police said.

Jyoti was pregnant when the couple separated. She gave birth to a baby later but did not let Vikram meet the child, they added.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Bahuguna said.

