Stalin wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Stalin wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recoveryPTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:04 IST
DMK president M K Stalin on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy recovery.
Singh, 88, has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, which is a dedicated COVID facility, in Delhi and his condition was stable.
''I am saddened to hear that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing him a speedy and safe recovery back to good health,'' Stalin said in a tweet.
