Biden, meeting with lawmakers, says willing to compromise on infrastructure

Biden, meeting with lawmakers, says willing to compromise on infrastructureReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he was willing to compromise on his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal on Monday before meeting with a group of bipartisan lawmakers at the White House.
The Democratic president said he would discuss with lawmakers what is in the program and how to pay for the initiatives.
