Left Menu

UPDATE 1-China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance

Beijing has repeatedly clashed with the biggest stakeholders in world governance, particularly the United States, over a range of issues from human rights to China's economic influence over other countries. "The world wants justice, not hegemony," Xi said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:50 IST
UPDATE 1-China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others. Building barriers and pushing for decoupling will harm others and benefit no one, Xi said in his keynote speech at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, China's answer to the Davos conference.

China has long called for reforms in global governance in which the perspectives and values of multiple countries are reflected, including its own, instead of a few major nations. Beijing has repeatedly clashed with the biggest stakeholders in world governance, particularly the United States, over a range of issues from human rights to China's economic influence over other countries.

"The world wants justice, not hegemony," Xi said. "A big country should look like a big country by showing that it is shouldering more responsibility," he said, without identifying any nation.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, with China topping the agenda. In a joint statement, both leaders said they "share serious concerns" about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China's Xinjiang region, where Washington has said Beijing is perpetrating genocide against Muslim Uighurs. China has denied abuses.

In an apparent show of U.S.-Japan economic cooperation to the exclusion of China, Biden said the United States and Japan will jointly invest in areas such as 5G technology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, genomics, and semiconductor supply chains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'War means blood': Can a treaty stop Latin American activists being killed?

A treaty aimed at protecting activists in Latin America could be a life-saving watershed in a region where scores are murdered each year, but the pacts success will depend on the commitment of governments and big business, rights advocates ...

COVID: ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later.

COVID ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later....

Digambar Kamat alleges 'bankrupt' Goa govt has no money for disposal of unclaimed bodies

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat slammed the state government and said that it is horrific to know that the bankrupt BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no money even to dispose of unclaimed bodie...

Fittr announces winner of Transformation Challenge 12; Pankaj Mishra from Orissa wins the title and takes home INR 5 Lakh

Bhubaneswar Orissa India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Fittr, one of the worlds largest community-first online health and fitness brands, announced the winner of its 12th edition of Transformation Challenge TC, Pankaj Mishra from Sambalpur, a small...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021