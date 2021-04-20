PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health and speedy recovery of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. "I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished for the speedy recovery of Rahul Gandhi. "I pray for ur good health and speedy recovery," tweeted Kejriwal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to inform about his COVID-19 test report. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I have just tested positive for COVID. All those who have been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089. There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)