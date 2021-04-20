Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health and speedy recovery of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:54 IST
PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi speedy recovery from COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health and speedy recovery of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. "I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished for the speedy recovery of Rahul Gandhi. "I pray for ur good health and speedy recovery," tweeted Kejriwal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to inform about his COVID-19 test report. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I have just tested positive for COVID. All those who have been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089. There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi HC questions Centre over wait till April 22 to ban use of oxygen by industries

While hearing a petition concerning COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed the Centre over delay till April 22 to ban use of oxygen by industries amid the daily surge in COVID-19 cases. Why have ...

HC quashes domestic violence case lodged against woman by her mother

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed a domestic violence case registered against a 23- year-old woman by her mother, noting that she had been caught in the crossfire of acrimony and matrimonial dispute between her parents.A division ben...

EU provides EUR 60m to Boost Africa initiative to support young entrepreneurs

The European Union, through the European Commission, and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States OACPS, has agreed to provide EUR 60 million to the European Investment Bank and African Development Banks joint Boost Africa ...

No Atwal and Kiradech hope to produce 'awesome golf' at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Indias Arjun Atwal plans to produce some awesome golf as he partners Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana beginning on Thursday.The 48-year-old Atwal feels the duo has the ability to surprise ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021