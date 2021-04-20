Left Menu

Young kin of Fadnavis takes COVID-19 vaccine, triggers row

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:38 IST
Young kin of Fadnavis takes COVID-19 vaccine, triggers row

A young relative of Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis shared a photo of him getting COVID-19 prevention vaccine, triggering a controversy as he does not fulfil the age criteria to receive the shot.

As the photo of Tanmay Fadnavis, who appears to be in his 20s, went viral on social media on Monday, Devendra Fadnavis's office here issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it was ''completely improper'' if the age criteria has been violated and added that all should follow rules.

Tanmay is a grandson of Devendra Fadnavis's aunt Shobatai Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former minister.

He took the vaccine dose at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur and posted the photo on social media.

As the controversy over violation of age criteria for vaccination raged, Devendra Fadnavis sought to distance himself from the row.

The statement from the former chief minister's office said The concerned person, Tanmay Fadnavis, is my distant relative andI am not aware of under which criteria he received the vaccine.

''If he is eligible for vaccination then I have no objection and if he is not eligible than it is completely improper.'' ''Even, my wife and daughter have not yet received vaccine as per the criteria. Although, all above the age of 18 years can take vaccine (from May 1), all should follow the rules, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly said.

At present, the vaccination is open only to those aged 45 and above. On Monday, the Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Nagpur on Tuesday, Fadnavis alleged favoritism in allotment of Remdesivir in Maharashtra and said badly-affected districts were not getting adequate stock of the COVID-19 drug which is in high demand.

He welcomed the Bombay High Court ruling calling for a need-based distribution of Remdesivir.

The Nagpur bench of the HC had on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to immediately release 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to Nagpur district.

The bench had said it did not understand the logic behind allotting over 5,000 vials of Remdesivir for around 2,000 beds in Thane, but allocating only about 3,000 vials of the drug for 8,000 COVID-19 beds in Nagpur.

Fadnavis said, I welcome the decision of the High Court... the allotment of Remdesivir across Maharashtra was being done in wrong way by the state government.'' Some ministers were getting Remdesivir for their respective divisions in huge numbers, while Nagpur, which has a high number of COVID-19 patients, was not receiving the injections in proper proportion, the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia hopes Myanmar will accept ASEAN help at meeting

Malaysias foreign minister on Tuesday said he hoped Myanmar would accept representatives from Southeast Asian countries to observe and help the crisis-hit country return to normalcy.We hope that with the coming discussions in Jakarta, Myanm...

DogeDay hashtags help meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin hit new high

Dogecoin prices hit an all-time on Tuesday, with a market capitalisation above 50 billion, after social media fans used hashtags to fuel a rally in the meme-based cryptocurrency.An 8,000 price surge this year has seen Dogecoin, which was la...

Vaccine liberalisation to fasten drive, incentivise manufacturers to set up capacity: Vardhan

Liberalisation of the COVID-19 vaccine programme will accelerate pace of the drive and also incentivise manufacturers to set up capacity, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. Speaking at an event organised by local industry ...

World Bank reaches $2 billion in financing for COVID-19 vaccines rollout

The World Bank announced today that it has reached 2 billion in approved financing for the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for 17 developing countries. This financing is part of the 12 billion envelopes over 24 months for dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021