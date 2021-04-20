Left Menu

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was praying for the "right verdict" in the murder trial of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd, as the jury met for a second day of deliberations.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:35 IST
Biden says praying for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was praying for the "right verdict" in the murder trial of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd, as the jury met for a second day of deliberations. Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying Floyd during an arrest last May.

"I've come to know George's family," including Floyd's daughter and brothers, Biden told reporters. "I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they are feeling," he said, "and so I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called." Biden said he would not have mentioned the call publicly if a family member had not made it public.

"They're a good family, and they're calling for peace and tranquility, no matter what that verdict is. I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is - I think it's overwhelming in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now, (would) not hear me say that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

