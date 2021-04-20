Left Menu

CPI(M), TMC hit out at PM Modi over his address to nation on COVID-19 situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:16 IST
CPI(M), TMC hit out at PM Modi over his address to nation on COVID-19 situation

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to the nation on Tuesday on the coronavirus situation, the CPI(M) said it was an ''admission of disaster'' that last year's lockdown had been and an attempt to shift the onus of dealing with the pandemic on state governments, while the TMC alleged that he was trying to ''fool'' people with words.

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the ''last resort'' to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood. Modi said, ''In the current situation, we need to save our country from a lockdown. I would also request states to use the lockdown as the last resort. We have to do our best to avoid a lockdown and our focus should rather be on micro containment zones.'' Lashing out at Modi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, ''He sounded defensive when he said that lockdown was not an option. He seemed to blame the states for the lockdown and it felt like he realised that the manner in which the lockdown was announced by him last year and its implementation thereof was a mistake. It is an admission of disaster that the lockdown had caused.'' Yechury also alleged that PM Modi did not say a word on what the government will do but shifted the responsibility to the states. He said that with the migrant crisis appearing to be as critical as last year, he seems to have left even that issue to the states to control. ''He did not say a word on the super-spreader events that took place like the Kumbh Mela. He did not say how he was going to address the fact that India's vaccination levels are the lowest in the world in terms of population,'' said Yechury.

He also held the government responsible for the dearth of oxygen in Delhi hospitals, accusing it of “callousness and irresponsible governance”.

“When full preparedness was required and the country was fighting the pandemic, our central govt was exporting oxygen from India,” he alleged.

TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said that the prime minister's speech was just “words” and mere “rhetoric”.

“Words words words. You lust for power and then fool people with just words. Enough. Where are the #vaccines,” he asked in a tweet.

More states went for partial-to-full lockdown, night curfew and other restrictions on Tuesday as India's active COVID-19 cases crossed 20 lakh after 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections and a record 1,761 new fatalities.

The Centre stressed that the next three weeks will be critical for the country reeling from the worst medical crisis as it announced a series of measures to shore up medical infrastructure and supplies and scale up vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Over 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

India has administered more than 13 crore coronavirus vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries so far with nearly 29 lakh jabs being given on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.Over 71,000 COVID-19 Vaccination Centres CVCs were operatio...

U.S. Treasury official, bank CEOs discuss boosting 'economic inclusion'

A top Treasury Department official met on Tuesday with 20 top bankers to discuss President Joe Bidens 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and ways to use public-private partnerships to expand economic inclusion, the agency said in a statement....

IPL: Mishra, Dhawan help Delhi beat Mumbai in low-scoring thriller

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played significant knocks as Delhi Capitals registered a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring IPL match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday ev...

Civilian flights to Cairo from Tripoli to re-start Wednesday -Libyan PM

Civilian flights between Tripoli and Cairo will re-start on Wednesday after a suspension of more than six years and the Egyptian embassy will re-open soon, Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh said. We bring you the good news that we ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021