PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:42 IST
Try to implement public policies that will make country self-reliant:Naidu to civil servants

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked bureaucrats to keep reshaping India's governance structures to reflect constitutional values as well as expectations of the people.

In a series of tweets to mark the Civil Services Day, Naidu said it is an occasion for all civil servants to transform governance and constantly try to implement public policies that will make the country ''atmanirbhar'' (self-reliant) as well as regain its rightful place in the comity of nations.

On this day in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had aptly described civil servants as the 'steel frame of India', he recalled.

''On this Civil Services Day, I express my heartfelt gratitude, along with my fellow citizens, to numerous civil servants who have left an indelible impress on the governance of our country,'' he said.

The vice president hailed the yeoman service civil servants are rendering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The central government observes April 21 every year as 'Civil Services day' as an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizen and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work. On this day in 1947, India's first Home minister Vallabhbhai Patel had addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers at the Metcalf House here.

