Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 21

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu later confirmed that they had been put off until after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends around mid-May. TURKEY-EGYPT Turkey remains opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood being declared "terrorists" by Egypt despite a recent push to repair strained ties between the two countries, Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Here are news, reports, and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday. The lira closed at 8.1245 on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.87% to 1.365,27 on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday as concern about a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries cast doubt on the strength of global growth and demand for crude oil. ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will address members of his ruling AK Party in parliament (0900 GMT). He will then representatives from the tourism sector (1030 GMT) and virtually participate in the opening ceremony of a hospital (1300 GMT). ENERGY MINISTER

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez will attend an online event on the state of renewable energy in Turkey, alongside International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol (1300 GMT). CABINET CHANGES

Erdogan appointed Mehmet Mus as the new Trade Minister in an overnight presidential decree published on the Official Gazette, replacing Ruhsar Pekcan. He also appointed Derya Yanik and Vedat Bilgin to the newly formed Family and Social Policies Ministry and the Labour and Social Security Ministry respectively. AFGHANISTAN PEACE TALKS

A Washington-backed Afghan peace conference in Istanbul has been postponed due to the Taliban's non-participation, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Turkey remains opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood being declared "terrorists" by Egypt despite a recent push to repair strained ties between the two countries, Cavusoglu said on Tuesday. 1915 MASS KILLINGS

Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that any move by U.S. President Joe Biden to recognize the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide will further harm already strained ties between the NATO allies. TURKEY-SWEDEN

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador in Ankara to a meeting to protest contacts between two Swedish ministers and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara considers a terrorist group, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Tuesday. ALAMOS GOLD CLAIM

Miner Alamos Gold said on Tuesday its Netherlands units will file an investment treaty claim exceeding $1 billion against Turkey for "unfair and inequitable treatment" with its gold mining project. CORONAVIRUS

Turkey registered 346 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, registering the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic. It also showed the country recorded 61,028 new coronavirus cases in the same period. In Turkey, second, only to India in new coronavirus cases, a recent surge has brought active infections to a peak equivalent to nearly 1% of working-age people, a calculation based on health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

