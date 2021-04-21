Vaccine policy no less than demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday compared the central government's vaccine strategy with demonetisation, which according to him, helped industrialists flourish and made common people suffer. The Congress has termed the COVID vaccine policy as ''discriminatory and inequitable''.
''The central government's vaccine strategy is no less than the demonetisation. The common people will stand in queues, will suffer loss of wealth, health and life and in the end only a few big industrialists will benefit,'' Gandhi tweeted.
The Centre on Monday announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.
