President Tayyip Erdogan appointed a prominent member of Turkey's ruling AK Party, Mehmet Mus, as trade minister on Wednesday and split the Family, Labour, and Social Policies Ministry into two ministries. In a presidential decree, Ruhsar Pekcan was replaced as trade minister by Mus, who has been a lawmaker for Erdogan's AK Party since 2011 and served as the party's deputy chairman in charge of the economy.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:47 IST
Erdogan replaces Turkish trade minister, forms two new ministries
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Tayyip Erdogan appointed a prominent member of Turkey's ruling AK Party, Mehmet Mus, as trade minister on Wednesday and split the Family, Labour and Social Policies Ministry into two ministries.

In a presidential decree, Ruhsar Pekcan was replaced as trade minister by Mus, who has been a lawmaker for Erdogan's AK Party since 2011 and served as the party's deputy chairman in charge of the economy. The decree, published in the Official Gazette, gave no reason for the change, but it comes after opposition politicians accused Pekcan's ministry of buying supplies from her family-owned company and called on her to resign.

The Trade Ministry confirmed that the purchase of sanitisers had been made, but said in a statement on Tuesday the choice was based on price alone and not due to "the name of the company making the sale". It said that the sale, worth some 500,000 lire ($62,000), had been carried out in line with relevant regulations.

Erdogan's overnight changes come amid speculation over a wider cabinet reshuffle, after he changed the country's top economic management in November, including the central bank governor. The president established two new ministries by splitting the Family, Labour and Social Policies Ministry into two separate ministries, according to the decree.

He appointed Derya Yanik as Family and Social Policies Minister and Vedat Bilgin as the Labour and Social Security Minister, replacing Zehra Zumrut Selcuk. ($1 = 8.1122 liras)

