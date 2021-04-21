Putin says Russia's greenhouse gas emissions should be less than EU's

Putin says Russia's greenhouse gas emissions should be less than EU'sReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:34 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's emissions of greenhouse gases should be less than the European Union's over the next 30 years, but that it would be difficult to reach that goal given Russia's size.
The Kremlin leader made the comments at his annual state-of-the-nation speech to top officials and lawmakers from both houses of parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
