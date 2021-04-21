One killed, 1 injured in explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas

One man was killed and another injured in an explosion in the Rahara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, ahead of the sixth phase of voting for Assembly polls will be held on Thursday. The incident took place in the limits of the Khardaha Assembly constituency.

According to personnel at the Rahara Police Station, the deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Raj Kumar, a driver by profession. The injured person has been shifted to Kolkata and is in critical condition.

"The initial presumption is that the incident took place while planting a bomb," the police said. West Bengal is undergoing an eight-phase Assembly election. The elections for the first five phases have already been completed. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29.

Phase-VI, polling will be held in 43 constituencies in four districts to decide the fate of a total of 306 candidates including 27 women on April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

