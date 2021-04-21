With an eye on voters, UK PM Johnson sets up policy delivery unit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting up a new unit to deliver on his policies, his spokesman said on Wednesday, underlining the British leader's focus on honouring promises he made to non-traditional Conservative voters at the last election.

"I can confirm that the prime minister has decided to establish a new central delivery function within government to be called the Number 10 delivery unit," the spokesman said, referring to Johnson's office in Downing Street.

"This new unit will be small and will have a great deal of authority. It will ensure we have the strongest possible approach to support the successful delivery of the government's agenda."

