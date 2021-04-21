Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says he makes no apology for tax assurances to James Dyson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would make no apology for giving tax assurances via text message to inventor James Dyson to secure ventilators for patients suffering with COVID-19, as a row about access to ministers deepened. A series of cases have raised questions over whether former ministers, civil servants and some businessmen are granted easy access to the Conservative government.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:21 IST
UK PM Johnson says he makes no apology for tax assurances to James Dyson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would make no apology for giving tax assurances via text message to inventor James Dyson to secure ventilators for patients suffering with COVID-19, as a row about access to ministers deepened.

A series of cases have raised questions over whether former ministers, civil servants and some businessmen are granted easy access to the Conservative government. Opposition parties have accused the government of cronyism. The government denies the charge and a spokesman for Johnson said the prime minister had not broken any rules as he had informed officials about the exchange promptly.

"I make absolutely no apology at all ... for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could ... to secure ventilators for the people of this country and to save lives," Johnson told parliament after being asked by the opposition Labour Party about the texts. The exchange of texts between Dyson and Johnson happened when the inventor tasked his engineers with making a ventilator to ease predicted shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dyson had asked the finance ministry for no change in tax status for his staff coming to Britain to work on the emergency project. He also contacted Johnson directly, who replied: "I will fix it", the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Dyson's company, which in 2019 announced it was moving its headquarters from Britain to Singapore, developed a ventilator in 30 days. However, in the end the machines were not needed in Britain, which had sufficient supplies.

Dyson said in May his company, known for its vacuum cleaners and fans, spent around 20 million pounds ($28 million) on the project and it would not be accepting any public money. ($1 = 0.7196 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

J&K Bank director Sampheal resigns; PNB Housing re-appoints Vikamsey

State-owned Jammu Kashmir Bank on Wednesday said non-executive non-independent director Rigzian Sampheal has resigned from its board. We wish to intimate that Rigzian Sampheal, IAS, non-executive non-independent director has resigned from ...

Candidates in Purba Bardhaman look after booth management, logistics, spend time with their families ahead of polling

By Pragya Kaushika A day before their electoral fates will be sealed in the sixth phase of assembly polls, candidates on eight seats of Purba Bardhaman spent the day taking stock of their preparedness, spent time with their families or took...

U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions, targets two state-owned enterprises -Treasury website

The United States on Wednesday imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions, targeting two state-owned enterprises in Washingtons latest in a series of punitive actions following the Feb. 1 military coup in the country.Washington blacklisted Myanm...

TMC's Madan Mitra admitted to Kolkata hospital after breathing problems

Trinamool Congress TMC leader Madan Mitra was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of breathing problems. Mitra, a prominent face in TMC, fell ill amid the ongoing assembly polls in West Bengal.On April 17, Mitra had com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021