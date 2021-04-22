Left Menu

PM Modi expresses sadness over Maulana Wahiduddin Khan's demise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 08:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed sadness over the death of noted Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, and said he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. ''Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,'' Modi tweeted. Khan passed away Wednesday at the age of 96. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19 In January this year, the government had announced Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, for Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IAF Chief Bhadauria visits Rafale Conversion Training Center, Bordeaux- Merignac

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday who is on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff visited Rafale Conversion Training Center CTC, Bordeaux- Merignac and intera...

IPL 2021: Faf's innovation with the bat makes my job easier, says Ruturaj

Chennai Super Kings CSK opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has said that Faf du Plessis innovative skill with the bat in hand makes his job easier whenever the duo goes out to bat for the franchise. At one stage, KKR was left reeling at 315 bu...

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao undergoes CT Scan, other tests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao underwent a CT Scan and other general medical tests here at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda on Wednesday. The Chief Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 19 and since then he has quar...
