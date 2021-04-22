PM Modi expresses sadness over Maulana Wahiduddin Khan's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed sadness over the death of noted Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan, and said he will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. ''Saddened by the passing away of Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. He will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. He was also passionate about community service and social empowerment. Condolences to his family and countless well-wishers. RIP,'' Modi tweeted. Khan passed away Wednesday at the age of 96. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19 In January this year, the government had announced Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, for Khan.

