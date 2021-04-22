Deeply grieved by demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan: Prez Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.Khan passed away Wednesday at the age of 96. Deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contribution to peace, harmony and reforms in the society.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:38 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said he was deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan.
Khan passed away Wednesday at the age of 96. He had recently tested positive for COVID-19. ''Deeply grieved by the demise of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Maulana Wahiduddin made significant contribution to peace, harmony and reforms in the society. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers,'' President Kovind tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
