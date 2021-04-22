Left Menu

PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. The prime minister had earlier called off his visit to West Bengal for poll campaign on Friday due to the meetings here to review the COVID-19 situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 19:53 IST
PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. Official sources said he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeting at 9 am followed by the meeting with chief ministers an hour later via video conference. At 12:30 pm, he will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country, they added. The prime minister had earlier called off his visit to West Bengal for poll campaign on Friday due to the meetings here to review the COVID-19 situation. He will instead address the West Bengal voters virtually. With the COVID cases rising at a rapid pace in the country, Modi has been chairing regular meetings to review the situation. He had also addressed the nation on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

1993 blasts accused murder: Court acquits Chhota Rajan, aide

A special CBI court on Thursday acquitted underworld don Chhota Rajan and his aide in connection with the murder of Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.Rajan 62 and his associate Jaggnath Jaiswal, charged w...

India records highest-ever single-day COVID spike in any country; Centre directs states to ensure uninterrupted production, supply of oxygen

Over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases were registered in India, the highest-ever single-day count in any country, as many hospitals grappled with limited oxygen supply, prompting the Centre to issue strict directives on Thursday to states an...

French vaccine maker Valneva and EU fail to strike supply deal

French vaccine maker Valneva has not met the conditions to conclude talks on a deal with the European Union to supply the bloc with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday.The French biotech,...

SC wants "national plan" on COVID-19 situation, including on oxygen supply; Del HC says "country being run by God"

As the handling of the raging COVID pandemic by authorities came under increasing judicial scrutiny, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it expected the Centre to come out with a national plan on supply of oxygen and essential drugs for trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021