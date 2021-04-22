Thackeray thanks Patnaik for medical oxygen supply to Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Thursday thanked his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik for supply of medical oxygen to the western state for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Sources in the Chief Ministers Office here said that Thackeray called up Patnaik and thanked him for the steps taken for providing logistics and oxygen supply and their transportation to Maharashtra.

CMO Odisha in its twitter post said,''Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhavsaheb Thackeray @OfficeofUT today spoke to #Odisha CM@Naveen_Odisha and thanked him for the steps taken for logistics for oxygen supply and transport to Maharashtra.'' Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also praised Patnaik and thanked him for supplying oxygen required for the critical COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Patnaik earlier in the day had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone and extended his cooperation in the countrys fight against COVID-19, including ramping up oxygen production to assist other states in this emergency situation.

Sources said Delhi will get 70 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Odisha.

While Rourkela Steel Plant will provide 40 MT oxygen per day to Delhi, Tatas Kalinga Nagar steel plant will give 30 MT/day to Delhi.

In Odisha, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and IGH Rourkela, have their own medical oxygen plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)