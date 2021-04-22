Mamata cancels all poll meetings amid soaring COVID-19 cases, to address people virtually

Mamata cancels all poll meetings amid soaring COVID-19 cases, to address people virtuallyPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:24 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday cancelled all pre-scheduled poll meetings after the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies for the remaining phases of the ongoing assembly polls in the state, and said she will address people virtually.
''In the wake of upsurge in #COVID-19 cases across the country and the ECI order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my pre-scheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually,'' the Trinamool Congress supremo said on Twitter.
She said the schedule for her virtual meetings would be shared shortly.
Noting that COVID safety norms were being flouted in West Bengal during campaigning, the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies in the state with immediate effect and said no public meeting having more than 500 people would be allowed.
The remaining two phases of polling will be held on April 26 and April 29.
Votes will be counted on May 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trinamool Congress
- Mamata Banerjee
- COVID
- West Bengal
- Election Commission
ALSO READ
Brazil's daily deaths from COVID pass 4,000 for first time
Mexico authorizes emergency use of Indian COVID-19 vaccine
Australia calls on EU to ship all pre-ordered COVID-19 vaccine doses
Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 24 a day earlier
Cambodia PM orders home treatment for COVID-19 patients as hospitals strain