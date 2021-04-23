Left Menu

Spain's Interior Minister, left-wing leader get death threat letter with bullets

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grandes-Marlaska and the leader of the left-wing Unidas Podemos party Pablo Iglesias have received a death threat letter with bullets, Iglesias said. Iglesias was Social Rights Minister until March, when he quit to run in regional elections in Madrid, scheduled on May 4. Politicians from the government coalition, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and form the main parties have expressed solidarity with Iglesias and Marlaska.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:46 IST
Spain's Interior Minister, left-wing leader get death threat letter with bullets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grandes-Marlaska and the leader of the left-wing Unidas Podemos party Pablo Iglesias have received a death threat letter with bullets, Iglesias said. "Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to the capital punishment, your time is running out," the anonymous letter said, according to a picture of the letter posted by former minister Iglesias on Twitter.

He also posted a picture of four bullets together with the letter's envelope. The interior minister and the head of the Guardia Civil police force received similar letters, Iglesias said.

Grandes-Marlaska did not make any official comment. Poney-tailed Iglesias has emerged as one of Spain's main political leaders after Podemos, created in 2014 and later renamed Unidas Podemos, has become the main group on the far-left.

The party has allied with center-left Socialist Party in January 2020 to form the first coalition government since the return of democracy in Spain in the 1970s. Iglesias was Social Rights Minister until March, when he quit to run in regional elections in Madrid, scheduled on May 4.

Politicians from the government coalition, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and form the main parties have expressed solidarity with Iglesias and Marlaska. Far-right Vox party and autonomist parties from the country's different regions have remained silent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM urges uniform cost of COVID-19 vaccine for Centre, states

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday urged that the cost of COVID-19 vaccines should be uniform for the Centre as well as states. Baghel, during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged that, The cost of COVID-19...

Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2021, 8th Edition to Be Conducted on 27th to 29th April 2021, With 19 African First Ladies as Guests of Honor

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Lusaka, Zambia Business Wire India This press release has been reissued because of some updates in the original post, distributed on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 244 PM IST. The 8th edition of Merck Foundation Afric...

Indian coronavirus cases surge as health system staggers

India reported the worlds highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents. Deaths in the past 24 h...

Google Meet will now let users add video backgrounds

Continuing with the ongoing trend of flashy backgrounds during video calls, Google Meet will soon be adding the feature to replace backgrounds with a video. While you wont be able to use your own videos as backgrounds, Google will offer thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021