Left Menu

Spanish politics take nasty turn with mailed death threats

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 15:38 IST
Spanish politics take nasty turn with mailed death threats

Most political parties in Spain put aside their differences Friday to contemn a series of death threats mailed to the country's interior minister, the director of the Civil Guard police force and the leader of a far-left political party.

But the issue provoked a bitter confrontation between United We Can leader Pablo Iglesias, the recipient of one of the letters, and the far-right candidate in an upcoming regional election in Madrid, who cast doubts on the threats.

Vox Party Madrid leader Rocío Monasterio said she was against “all kinds of violence” but, during a radio debate with Iglesias, refused to back away from earlier remarks that she didn't believe her opponent's account.

The threats were delivered in envelopes filled with bullets and accompanied by anonymous letters either demanding the three officials step down from their positions or plainly menacing the recipients and their relatives.

Iglesias, who recently stepped down as one of Spain's four deputy prime ministers to run in the May 4 Madrid election, posted a photo on Twitter showing the four bullets he said arrived inside the envelope and the letter addressed to him at the Interior Ministry's headquarters in Madrid. “You have let die our parents and grandparents,” the letter posted by Iglesias read, adding: “Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment. Your time is running out.” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and his appointee, Civil Guard Director General María Gámez, received similar letters.

“You have 10 days to step down. The time to laugh at us has ended. National Police. Civil Guard,'' read the letter addressed to Grande-Marlaska, according to the private news agency Europa Press. The interior minister oversees both police bodies.

Monasterio had said that she didn't believe the Spanish government or Iglesias. “They have tricked us since the beginning of the pandemic,” she said during an interview. The far-left candidate said that he refused to whitewash the far-right's hate speech and left a debate hosted by Cadena SER radio later in the day when Monasterio refused to back away from her remarks.

The incumbent conservative Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is set to win next week's election according to the latest polls. But her ability to form a government is likely to hinge on opening the door to Spain's first regional coalition government with the far-right.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CMO expresses 'regret' over live streaming of COVID-review meeting with PM Modi

After Arvind Kejriwal faced criticism over the breach of protocl by sharing a live telecast of an in-house COVID-19 review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minsters Office CMO said it has regretted the inconvenience ca...

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles ends Nike partnership, joins Gap's Athleta - WSJ

Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is leaving Nike Incs roster of athletes to join a new apparel partnership with Gap Incs Athleta brand, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.Athleta has pledged to support Biles post-O...

Telangana ropes in IAF freighters to ferry oxygen from Odisha

Hyderabad, April 23 PTI In view of the pressing requirement of medical oxygen, Telangana government has hired two cargo aircraft of the Indian Air Force to ferry eight empty tankers to Odisha to bring liquid oxygen, Health Minister Etela Ra...

Facial recognition should be banned, EU privacy watchdog says

Facial recognition should be banned in Europe because of its deep and non-democratic intrusion into peoples private lives, EU privacy watchdog the European Data Protection Supervisor EDPS said on Friday.The comments come two days after the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021