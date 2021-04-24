MP Cong MLA Kalawati Bhuria dies during COVID-19 treatment

MP Cong MLA Kalawati Bhuria dies during COVID-19 treatmentPTI | Indore | Updated: 24-04-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:58 IST
Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh, died at a private hospital here early on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, family sources said.
She was 49.
Kalawati, who represented Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, was admitted to Shalby Hospital 12 days ago, the family sources said.
Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Vivek Joshi said that her lungs were 70 per cent infected and she was on ventilator support.
Her condition deteriorated and she could not be saved, he said.
She was former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria's niece.
She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018.
Several politicians, including state Congress chief Kamal Nath, expressed grief over her death.
''The news of the sad demise of Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria is very disturbing and shocking. She was an active, gutsy, strong-willed and friendly legislator,'' Nath tweeted.
